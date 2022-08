New Suit - ERISA

Aetna, a health care insurance company, was hit with an ERISA benefits lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, filed by Buttaci Leardi & Werner on behalf of plastic surgeon David L. Abramson, M.D., seeks reimbursement for emergency hernia repair surgery. According to the suit, Aetna denied the $80,000 claim due to lack of pre-authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05092, Abramson, M.D. v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.