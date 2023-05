Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against E-Research Technology to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming that his concerns about working in a hostile environment were ignored by management. The case is 2:23-cv-01881, Abrams v. Eresearch Technology, Inc.

Health Care

May 17, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Abrams

defendants

Eresearch Technology, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA