Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, and Juan Pointier Gonzalez to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brian J. Levy & Associates on behalf of Mary L. Abrams Bastian. The case is 1:22-cv-09965, Abrams Bastian v. Gonzalez et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 4:51 AM