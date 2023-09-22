Who Got The Work

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Kevin M. Coen has entered an appearance for Canada-based fintech company Nuvei Corporation and Pinnacle Merger Sub Inc. in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld on behalf of a number of Paya common stockholders, accuses the defendants of failing to honor and pay the plaintiffs $9.75 per share in cash in connection with its $1.3 billion acquisition of Paya Holdings Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00965, Abramowski et al v. Nuvei Corporation et al.

