Who Got The Work
Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell partner Kevin M. Coen has entered an appearance for Canada-based fintech company Nuvei Corporation and Pinnacle Merger Sub Inc. in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld on behalf of a number of Paya common stockholders, accuses the defendants of failing to honor and pay the plaintiffs $9.75 per share in cash in connection with its $1.3 billion acquisition of Paya Holdings Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00965, Abramowski et al v. Nuvei Corporation et al.
Fintech
September 22, 2023, 10:29 AM
Plaintiffs
- AG Mortgage Value Partners Master Fund, L.P.
- AG Ofcon, Ltd.
- AG SF Master (L), L.P.
- AG Tcdrs, L.P.
- Amanda Abrams
- Aryeh Batalion
- Bay Pond Investors (Bermuda) L.P.
- Bay Pond Partners, L.P.
- Betsy H. Cohen
- Blackwell Partners LLC Series A
- Center for Righteousness & Integrity Inc.
- Cohen and Company, LLC
- Cohen Circle, LLC
- Daniel Cohen
- Daniel Long
- Diana Liberto
- Douglas Listman
- Dr. Madelyn Antoncic
- Edward Cahill
- Erica DelForno
- Frank Mastrangelo
- Hancock Funding, LLC
- Hersh Kozlov
- Ithan Creek Master Investors (Cayman) L.P.
- James J. McEntee, III
- Jeffrey Blomstrom and Raphael Licht as Trustees of Dgc Family FinTech Trust
- Jeremy Kuiper
- John Butler
- John Chrystal
- John Lee as Trustee of John Lee Family Trust
- John McGlynn as Trustee of M1 Revocable Trust
- Jonathan Cohen as Trustee of Hepco Family Trust dtd 4/28/11
- Joseph Pooler
- Judith Lewkewich
- Lester Brafman
- Main Street Global, LLC
- Nantahala Capital Partners II Limited Partnership
- Nantahala Capital Partners Limited Partnership
- Paul Lichtman
- Paul Vernhes
- Pawneet Abramowski
- Quail Brook GS Partners, L.P.
- Rachael Schweon
- Raphael Licht
- Richard Maiocco as Trustee of Swarthmore Trust of 2016
- Ron Wechsler
- Ryan Gilbert
- Shami Patel
- Throop Wilder
- Union Square Park Investments, LLC
- Union Square Park Partners, L.P.
- Vellar Special Opportunities Fund, LLC Series 1
- Walter Beach
- William J. Villari
- Wolf Creek Investors (Bermuda) L.P.
- Wolf Creek Partners, L.P.
defendants
- Nuvei Corporation
- Pinnacle Merger Sub, Inc.
defendant counsels
- Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell
nature of claim: 160/for securities claims