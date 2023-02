Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Intact Services USA LLC, doing business as Atlantic Specialty Insurance, to Kansas District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Dougherty & Holloway on behalf of Carol Abramovitz and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-02076, Abramovitz et al v. Intact Services USA, LLC.

Property & Casualty

February 23, 2023, 7:12 PM