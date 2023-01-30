Who Got The Work

Jacqueline Phipps Polito and Erin Train of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Northwell Health Systems in an employment discrimination lawsuit centering on the health network's COVID-19 vaccine policies. The case, filed Dec. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by attorneys Chad J. LaVeglia and Michael A. Yoder, brings claims on behalf of more than 20 individuals who were terminated after seeking religious accommodation from the defendant's vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 2:22-cv-07538, Abramov et al v. Northwell Health Systems.

Health Care

January 30, 2023, 4:16 AM