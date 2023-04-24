New Suit - Employment

The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of a former WWE television series writer who claims she was asked to produce content which adhered to racial and gender stereotypes, and was actively discouraged from creating content which portrayed Black women wrestlers in a more respectful manner. The plaintiff further asserts that she was treated with hostility and retaliated against for raising opposition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03109, Abrahams v. World Wrestling Entertainment.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 24, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Ms. Britney Abrahams

Plaintiffs

The Cochran Law Firm

defendants

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Christopher Dunn

Mr. Mike Heller

Mr. ryan callahan

Mr. Vincent K. McMahon

Ms. Christine Lubrano

Ms. Jennifer Pepperman

Ms. Stephanie McMahon

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination