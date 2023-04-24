The Cochran Law Firm filed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and other defendants in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of a former WWE television series writer who claims she was asked to produce content which adhered to racial and gender stereotypes, and was actively discouraged from creating content which portrayed Black women wrestlers in a more respectful manner. The plaintiff further asserts that she was treated with hostility and retaliated against for raising opposition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03109, Abrahams v. World Wrestling Entertainment.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
April 24, 2023, 7:52 PM