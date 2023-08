New Suit - Interpleader

Kutak Rock filed an interpleader lawsuit Monday in Nebraska District Court on behalf of Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman. The complaint seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of decedent R. Craig Fry's Estate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00328, Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman, LLP v. Kinnison et al.

Nebraska

August 01, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman, LLP

Plaintiffs

Kutak Rock

defendants

Julie M. Kinnison

Matthew J. Fry

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations