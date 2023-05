News From Law.com

In newly filed lawsuits, multiple employees and contractors of Shell USA Inc. and Shell Chemical LP say they were exposed to harmful hydrocarbons and sustained injuries as they fled for their lives during a chemical plant fire earlier this month in Deer Park, Texas. Houston-based law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner managing partner Benny Agosto Jr., attorney Ben Agosto III and attorney Barney Dill filed suit Thursday in a Harris County district court.

May 17, 2023, 3:45 PM

