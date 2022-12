New Suit - Employment

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and Overland Park Medical Specialists LLC were sued Wednesday in Kansas District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit, which alleges bias on the basis of race, age, sex and national origin, was filed by Foulston Siefkin on behalf of Dr. Mini Rajan Abraham. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02526, Abraham v. HCA Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 4:16 PM