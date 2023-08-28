Who Got The Work

David Shimkin of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Catalina Classic Cruises Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed July 10 in California Central District Court by Singh Singh & Trauben on behalf of Abraham Quintanilla Jr., the father of deceased singer Selena. The plaintiff argues that he has registered property rights in and to Selena’s name, voice, signature, photograph and likeness in connection with products, merchandise and goods. The complaint contends that the defendant used the image of Selena to promote cruise events without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:23-cv-05515, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. v. Catalina Classic Cruises, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 28, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Abraham Quintanilla, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Singh Singh And Trauben LLP

defendants

Catalina Classic Cruises, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims