In unexplained orders Wednesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court granted petitions for review a 5th Circuit opinion restricting distribution of the medication mifepristone, The petitions for review came from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Danco Laboratories, a company that manufactures the "abortion pill", now the most common method of abortion in the country.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 13, 2023, 10:06 AM

