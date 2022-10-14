Abortion Fight Highlights Ga. AG Campaign | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

The Democratic state senator trying to unseat Georgia's incumbent attorney general says abortion isn't the only issue in the race, but she's leading with her advocacy of abortion rights in her challenge to the Republican seeking a second full term as the state's chief lawyer. State Sen. Jen Jordan and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also disagree over who would best protect Georgians from crime, how independent the attorney general should be and what's the best approach to protect consumers.

October 14, 2022, 9:44 PM