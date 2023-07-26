Abortion-Based Religious Exemption Claim Over COVID-19 Vacci...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Virginia ruled a man's abortion-based religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine survived a hospital's motion to dismiss. In a July 19 opinion, U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff for the District of Virginia dismissed former Inova Health Care Services employees' Title VII religious-discrimination claims, except for one employee's abortion-based religious exemption, finding he had properly linked his belief to his religion and its relation to the vaccine.

