Abortion Activists Bring Class Action Against Texas District...

News From Law.com

Abortion activists filed a class action suit against Texas district and county attorneys in an effort to avoid criminal penalties for assisting in out-of-state legal abortions, just as Texas prevailed in a related suit against the United States. According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, also a named defendant, the Texas Trigger Ban, effective Aug. 25, will allow state district attorneys—and county attorneys in counties where there is no elected district attorney—to begin criminal prosecution of abortionists the provide information, financial assistance for travel, or medical care to any women leaving the state to have an abortion in a state where the procedure is legal. Lead plaintiff, Plaintiffs Fund Texas Choice, seven other abortion organizations, a physician and others brought suit Tuesday against the state actors in the Western District of Texas-Austin Division.

Government

August 24, 2022, 4:53 PM