Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nixon Peabody on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to New York Southern District Court in connection with the fraudulent transfer of a minority interest in real property. The suit, filed by Bruck LLP on behalf of Abode Affordable Housing LLC, pursues claims against Albert B. McCall. The case is 1:23-cv-06887, Abode Affordable Housing, LLC v. McCall.

Real Estate

August 07, 2023, 6:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Abode Affordable Housing, LLC

defendants

Albert B. McCall

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract