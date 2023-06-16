New Suit - Contract

FedEx, Bennett International and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for breach-of-contract claims. The lawsuit, filed by Fried Bonder White LLC on behalf of ABO Pharmaceuticals, seeks to recover over $800,000 for FedEx's alleged improper storage of a certain sensitive product used to treat injuries while in transport from Mexico. Further, the plaintiff contends that Bennett agreed to purchase insurance on its behalf and did not. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02667, ABO Pharmaceuticals v. Bennett International Transport LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

June 16, 2023, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Abo Pharmaceuticals

Plaintiffs

Fried Bonder White, LLC

defendants

Federal Express Corporation

FedEx Express

Bennett International Transport, LLC

XYZ Corporation(s)

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct