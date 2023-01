New Suit - Employment

ABM Industries, Imperial Parking and other plaintiffs filed an ERISA lawsuit against certain trustees of Teamsters Local 727 on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, seeks to resolve a dispute pertaining to the removal and appointment of trustees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00440, ABM Industry Groups LLC et al. v. Coli et al.

Business Services

January 24, 2023, 6:05 PM