Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowell & Moring on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Humana to New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Sills Cummis & Gross on behalf of Abira Medical Laboratories d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics, seeks reimbursement for COVID-19 testing. The case is 2:22-cv-06190, Abira Medical Laboratories LLC v. Humana Inc.