Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young partners Brian Patrick Seaman and Francis X. Manning have entered appearances for All Savers Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks over $518,000 in medical laboratory services rendered, was filed Dec. 18 in New Jersey District Court by Abira Medical Laboratories d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:23-cv-23185, Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC v. All Savers Insurance Company.

February 01, 2024, 7:49 AM

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute