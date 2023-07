Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by in-house counsel at Genesis Diagnostics, which seeks payment for COVID testing services. The case is 3:23-cv-03866, Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 20, 2023, 1:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

defendant counsels

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations