Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Johns Hopkins Healthcare LLC, doing business as Priority Partners, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Omojola & Associates on behalf of Abira Medical Laboratories, doing business as Genesis Diagnostics, accuses the defendants of failing to pay over $270,000 for medical services rendered. The case is 3:23-cv-04011, Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics v. Johns Hopkins Healthcare LLC D/B/A Priority Partners And D/B/A Priority Partners Mco Insurance.

Health Care

July 27, 2023, 5:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics

defendants

Johns Hopkins Healthcare LLC D/B/A Priority Partners And D/B/A Priority Partners Mco Insurance

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract