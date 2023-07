Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the American Foreign Service Protective Association to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Abira Medical Laboratories d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics, claims that the defendant failed to pay nearly $99,000 for COVID-19 testing services. The case is 3:23-cv-03917, Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics v. American Foreign Service Protective Association et al.

Health Care

July 22, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Abira Medical Laboratories, LLC d/b/a Genesis Diagnostics

defendants

ABC Companies 1-100

American Foreign Service Protective Association

John Does 1-100

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract