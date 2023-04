New Suit - Contract

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Abington Construction. The complaint targets American Decorative Ceilings and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02485, Abington Construction, Inc. v. M-Boss, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 31, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Abington Construction, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

G.J.P. Enterprises, Inc.

M-Boss, Inc.

William Perk, Jr.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract