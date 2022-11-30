New Suit - Employment Class Action

ManTech International, the defense contracting firm, and its top officials were hit with an employment class action Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit was brought by a class of former ManTech employees who were allegedly employed illegally in Kuwait and Afghanistan. The lawsuit accuses ManTech of multiple violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, including confiscating the plaintiffs' passports; obtaining Kuwait resident visas and work permits under false pretense; and exposing the class to dangerous and illegal levels of toxic gases. The Carlyle Group, which acquired ManTech in 2022, was also named as a defendant. The class is represented by attorney Joseph A. Hennessey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03603, Abernathy et al v. The Carlyle Group, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

November 30, 2022, 12:40 PM