Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shaver Korff & Castronovo on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Law Offices of Gregory B. Byberg on behalf of Haim Abergel, challenges the denial of a claim relating to vandalism of the plaintiff's 2008 Lamborghini. The case is 2:22-cv-09401, Abergel v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.