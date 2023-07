Removed To Federal Court

Vestra Labs LLC on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Aegis Law Firm, claims that the defendant failed to pay employees’ full wages or to permit rest periods. Vestra is represented by DLA Piper. The case is 2:23-cv-01529, Abercrombie v. Vestra Labs LLC.

Health Care

July 27, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Breyonna Marie Abercrombie

Plaintiffs

Aegis Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Vestra Labs LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination