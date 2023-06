New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealth Group was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rogers & Hofrichter & Karrh on behalf of a UnitedHealth insured, challenges the defendant's denial of coverage for a pain relief procedure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02811, Abels v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 24, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Krista Abels

Plaintiffs

Rogers & Hofrichter & Karrh, LLC

defendants

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations