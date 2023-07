New Suit - Fraudulent Transfer

JPMorgan Chase was sued for fraudulent transfer Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Tariq Law on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that his entire life savings was drained from his account by a malicious third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05508, Abdulsalam v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Anvar Abdulsalam

Plaintiffs

Tariq Law PC

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 890/