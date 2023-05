Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Berlingieri Law on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking a day off for medical treatment after suffering from an epileptic seizure at work. The case is 7:23-cv-04045, Abdulla v. United Parcel Service Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 16, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaliyah Abdulla

defendants

United Parcel Service Inc.

Elijah Hamilton

Lonnie Patterson

Michael Grullon

defendant counsels

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations