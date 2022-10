New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Wells Fargo was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Lebe Law, claims an employee e-mailed an encrypted file to a personal e-mail address, jeopardizing the personal information of Wells Fargo customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05981, Abdulhussein v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.