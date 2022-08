Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Phoenix Dial-A-Ride to Arizona District Court. The suit, over alleged race and religion-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Kimberly A. Eckert on behalf of Hameed Abdulhussain. The case is 2:22-cv-01458, Abdulhussain v. MV Public Transportation Incorporated.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2022, 2:55 PM