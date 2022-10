New Suit - Employment Class Action

Kelly Services was slapped with a class action Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed by Sommers Schwartz P.C. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12548, Abdelhak et al v. Kelly Services, Inc.

Business Services

October 24, 2022, 11:55 AM