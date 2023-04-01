Who Got The Work

Ignacio J. Garcia of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Air America Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical LLC in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 15 in Florida Southern District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Abdel Abdelfattah, arises over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-60295, Abdelfattah v. Air America Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical LLC.

Florida

April 01, 2023, 4:44 PM

