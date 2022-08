Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Family Dollar Stores to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Law Office Of Louis E. Bridges LLC on behalf of Abzone LLC, the owner of a Cobb County premises that had been leased to Family Dollar. The case is 1:22-cv-03193, Abzone, LLC. v. Family Dollar Stores of Georgia, Inc. et al.