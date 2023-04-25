New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl and Butzel Long filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court against Stratus Plastics, a molding plastic parts manufacturer. The complaint was filed on behalf of ABC Technologies, an automotive systems manufacturer for GM and Nissan which alleges that the defendant did not provide certain car parts in a timely fashion, interrupting the production of GM and Nissan vehicles. The suit further claims that the defendant was unable to obtain its own sources of supply for inventory and defaulted on its agreement with the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00055, ABC Technologies Inc. v. Stratus Plastics KY LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 25, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

ABC Technologies Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

Quendale G. Simmons

Max J. Newman

defendants

Stratus Plastics KY, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract