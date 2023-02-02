New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Northern District Court on behalf of ABC Supply Co., Inc. The suit takes aim at Roof & Nail of Mississippi LLC, Justin Hamlett and Kelly Potter for alleged failure to pay ABC for work, labor and materials supplied on credit. The suit seeks payment of $148.185 plus late fees, interest and other damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00020, ABC Supply Co., Inc. v. Roof & Nail of Mississippi, LLC et al.

Mississippi

February 02, 2023, 8:24 PM