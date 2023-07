New Suit - Trademark

Morgan Lewis & Bockius filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff. The heavily-redacted complaint accuses an anonymous defendant of selling counterfeit goods which do not perform to specifications and thereby threaten public safety. The case is 1:23-cv-01014, ABC Corp. v. XYZ Corp.

Virginia

July 31, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

ABC Corporation

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

Jane Doe

John Doe

XYZ Corporation

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims