Andrew McElligott of Crowell & Moring has entered an appearance for Aisitin Authorized Store in a pending lawsuit over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The action, filed May 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Carmisa, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03301, ABC Corporation v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

July 10, 2023, 4:37 AM

