Andrew McElligott of Crowell & Moring has entered an appearance for Aisitin Authorized Store in a pending lawsuit over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The action, filed May 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Carmisa, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03301, ABC Corporation v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.
July 10, 2023, 4:37 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Barclays
- Aifi Camera
- Aifinistore
- Aiment store
- Aisitin Authorize Store
- Aosita
- Bang Bang You Pin (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Ltd
- BenicabeDirect
- Coll Cam
- Dukine
- Ear Camera
- Ear Clean
- Ear Vision
- Ear Zeus
- EarBeyond
- EarEternity
- Earhome
- Earpick
- EarSoul
- Earwise
- Gircamera
- Han Yue-shop
- Heystop Official Store
- Jintai Electronics
- Lansel-US
- Leregle
- LoykerOtoscope
- Loystore
- Macro Camera
- Ming Sheng Digital franchise
- Mlh.US.Store
- NJ-US Co. Ltd
- ohuotoy store
- QiYiEar
- Shenzhen Yipincheng Technology Co., Ltd
- Sisin
- Sunpolin
- The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A
- Touchbeauty Directt
- Vanbar
- Yaejstore
- Yiear
- Yjear
- Yjh Inc
- Ym-US Co., Ltd
defendant counsels
- Glacier Law LLP
- Au LLC
- Crowell & Moring
nature of claim: 830/over patent claims