Andrew McElligott of Crowell & Moring has entered an appearance for Aisitin Authorized Store in a pending lawsuit over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The action, filed May 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Aronberg Goldgehn Davis & Carmisa, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03301, ABC Corporation v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

July 10, 2023, 4:37 AM

Plaintiffs

ABC Corporation

Plaintiffs

Aronberg Goldgehn

defendants

Barclays

Aifi Camera

Aifinistore

Aiment store

Aisitin Authorize Store

Aosita

Bang Bang You Pin (Shenzhen) Industrial Co., Ltd

BenicabeDirect

Coll Cam

Dukine

Ear Camera

Ear Clean

Ear Vision

Ear Zeus

EarBeyond

EarEternity

Earhome

Earpick

EarSoul

Earwise

Gircamera

Han Yue-shop

Heystop Official Store

Jintai Electronics

Lansel-US

Leregle

LoykerOtoscope

Loystore

Macro Camera

Ming Sheng Digital franchise

Mlh.US.Store

NJ-US Co. Ltd

ohuotoy store

QiYiEar

Shenzhen Yipincheng Technology Co., Ltd

Sisin

Sunpolin

The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A

Touchbeauty Directt

Vanbar

Yaejstore

Yiear

Yjear

Yjh Inc

Ym-US Co., Ltd

defendant counsels

Glacier Law LLP

Au LLC

Crowell & Moring

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims