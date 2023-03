News From Law.com

Better than a gold watch, 2022 compensation for recently retired AbbVie Chief Legal Officer Laura Schumacher topped $11.6 million, includes $3.5 million in cash compensation, according to the company's proxy statement filed Monday. That compares with $12.4 million, including $3.9 million in cash, that Schumacher earned in 2021, when she ranked 13th on Corporate Counsel's 2022 list of highest-paid general counsel.

Health Care

March 07, 2023, 1:22 PM