Laura Schumacher is retiring from the pharmaceuticals giant AbbVie, where she has been legal chief since the company launched as a spinoff from Abbott Laboratories in 2013. North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie, maker of the mega-blockbuster blood thinner Humira, on Monday announced Schumacher's planned departure and said she would be succeeded by Deputy General Counsel Perry Siatis.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 18, 2022, 8:11 AM