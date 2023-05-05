AbbVie, the maker of AndroGel, Humira and other popular treatments, sued drug cost containment company Payer Matrix Friday in Illinois Northern District Court alleging fraudulent conduct. The lawsuit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, alleges that the defendant operates a ‘fraudulent and deceptive scheme to enrich itself’ by enrolling non-qualified patients in AbbVie’s payment assistance program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02836, AbbVie Inc. v. Payer Matrix, LLC.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 05, 2023, 12:03 PM