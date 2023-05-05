New Suit

AbbVie, the maker of AndroGel, Humira and other popular treatments, sued drug cost containment company Payer Matrix Friday in Illinois Northern District Court alleging fraudulent conduct. The lawsuit, brought by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, alleges that the defendant operates a ‘fraudulent and deceptive scheme to enrich itself’ by enrolling non-qualified patients in AbbVie’s payment assistance program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02836, AbbVie Inc. v. Payer Matrix, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 05, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

AbbVie Inc.

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Payer Matrix, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct