New Suit - FOIA

AbbVie sued the Internal Revenue Service Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Baker McKenzie, seeks to compel the disclosure of records referencing IRS Office of Chief Counsel employee Helen Hubbard’s participation in an Oct. 2016 conference on corporate tax strategies and a Jan. 2017 American Bar Association taxation meeting. The case is 1:23-cv-00596, Abbvie Inc. v. Internal Revenue Service.