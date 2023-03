New Suit

AbbVie filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Friday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed by Baker McKenzie, seeks records pertaining to the agency's examination of AbbVie's proposed combination with Shire PLC and related 'break fee' payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00597, AbbVie Inc. v. Internal Revenue Service.