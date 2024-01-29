Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc. and former AbbVie scientist Dong Jun Lee in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 15 in California Southern District Court by Jones Day on behalf of AbbVie, accuses Lee of turning over key findings of AbbVie anti-cancer research to Adcentrx and contends that Adcentrx has used the confidential information in patent applications naming Lee as an inventor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez, is 3:23-cv-02290, AbbVie Inc. v. Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

AbbVie Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Adcentrx Therapeutics Inc.

Does 1-10

Dong Jun Lee

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Quinn Emanuel Uraquhart & Sullivan, LLP

nature of claim: 880/