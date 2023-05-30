Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, sued Roger Tyre, a former scientist in Abbott’s Nutrition Division, Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court action, filed by Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, accuses the defendant of downloading thousands of Abbott confidential documents when he resigned in 2018 and distributing the information to Abbott’s actual and potential competitors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03381, Abbott Laboratories v. Tyre.
Health Care
May 30, 2023, 1:09 PM