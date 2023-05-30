New Suit - Trade Secrets

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, sued Roger Tyre, a former scientist in Abbott’s Nutrition Division, Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court action, filed by Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, accuses the defendant of downloading thousands of Abbott confidential documents when he resigned in 2018 and distributing the information to Abbott’s actual and potential competitors. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03381, Abbott Laboratories v. Tyre.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Abbott Laboratories

Plaintiffs

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP

defendants

Roger Tyre

nature of claim: 880/