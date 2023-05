New Suit - Trademark

Abbott Laboratories sued Revitalyte LLC for trademark infringement on Friday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh Lindquist, alleges that the defendant's 'Revitalyte' electrolyte solution is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Pedialyte' solution. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01449, Abbott Laboratories v. Revitalyte LLC.

Health Care

May 19, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Abbott Laboratories

Plaintiffs

Carlson Caspers

defendants

Revitalyte LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims