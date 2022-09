New Suit - Contract

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, sued Cottonwood Day Surgery Center Inc. Wednesday in Arizona District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, filed by Zdancewicz Law Firm, accuses Cottonwood Day of failing to pay over $950,000 for goods and/or services rendered. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-08177, Abbott Laboratories v. Cottonwood Day Surgery Center Incorporated.