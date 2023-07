Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Grace Elizabeth Austin and Vanderhall Motor Works Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, pertaining to a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Baron & Budd on behalf of Taylor Abbott and Kelsey Cossifos. The case is 6:23-cv-01299, Abbott et al v. Vanderhall Motor Works, Inc. et al.

Automotive

July 12, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelsey Cossifos

Taylor Abbott

defendants

Grace Elizabeth Austin

Vanderhall Motor Works, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims