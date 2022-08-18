Who Got The Work

Burr & Forman partners John P. Kavanagh Jr. and Kathryn M. Willis have entered appearances for shipbuilder Austal USA LLC in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed July 4 in Alabama Southern District Court by attorney Brian A. Dasinger on behalf of more than 50 employees, who contend that they were discriminated against and terminated for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristi K. Dubose, is 1:22-cv-00267, Abbott et al. v. Austal USA LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 18, 2022, 10:26 AM